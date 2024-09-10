Brokers Offer Predictions for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

IGMS stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $606.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 over the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

