Brokers Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.