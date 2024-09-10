Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

