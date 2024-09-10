Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,918.49

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,918.49 ($25.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,800 ($23.54). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.19), with a volume of 2,390 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,996.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,918.49. The stock has a market cap of £302.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,512.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

