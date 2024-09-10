BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 61.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 408,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 73.6% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BRP by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

