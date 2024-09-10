BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BRP from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.40.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

