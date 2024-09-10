BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. BRP traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $60.74. 59,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 121,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP Trading Down 6.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.