BRP (TSE:DOO) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOO. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.69.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$79.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

