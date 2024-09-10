BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$101.00 at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 target price on BRP and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$96.69.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$79.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

