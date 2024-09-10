Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.84).
In other news, insider Alessandra Cozzani acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,745.39). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alessandra Cozzani bought 1,100 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,745.39). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.74), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($164,447.68). Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
