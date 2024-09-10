Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.84).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 573.60 ($7.50) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 555.61 ($7.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,186 ($28.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 734.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 995.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 777.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Alessandra Cozzani acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,745.39). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alessandra Cozzani bought 1,100 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,745.39). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.74), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($164,447.68). Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.