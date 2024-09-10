Caleres (CAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Caleres Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE:CAL opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.
Caleres Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.
