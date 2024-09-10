Caleres (CAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAL

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.