Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70). Approximately 50,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 97,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calnex Solutions from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.63. The stock has a market cap of £46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.86.

(Get Free Report)

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.