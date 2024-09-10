Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70). Approximately 50,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 97,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calnex Solutions from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calnex Solutions
Calnex Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %
Calnex Solutions Company Profile
Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calnex Solutions
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.