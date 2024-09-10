Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$179.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$158.98 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.83.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

