Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 5,662 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.