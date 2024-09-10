Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 6,027 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,986 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HP by 1,472.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,096 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,672,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 10,188.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

