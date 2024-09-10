Candriam S.C.A. Buys 3,179 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 389,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

FTNT stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

