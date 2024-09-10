Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

