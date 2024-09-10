Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

