Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.