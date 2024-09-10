Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.85 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,553.42.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,852 shares of company stock worth $44,969,481. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $1,776.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,655.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,419.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

