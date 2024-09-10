Candriam S.C.A. Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.26% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $15,685,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

