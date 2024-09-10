Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 2,146 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,351,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,518,000 after purchasing an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $146.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

