Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 365 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $171.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.