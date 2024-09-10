Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 936 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $89,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ATO opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

