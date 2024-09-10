Candriam S.C.A. Sells 304 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Insulet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Insulet by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

