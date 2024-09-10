Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Spyre Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

SYRE stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

