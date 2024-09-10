Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of KURA opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

