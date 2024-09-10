Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.10. Canyon Services Group shares last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 615,418 shares changing hands.
Canyon Services Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.66.
Canyon Services Group Company Profile
Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.
