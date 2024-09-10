Caprock Group LLC Acquires 15,787 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in HSBC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 19.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 163,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.53.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

