Caprock Group LLC Acquires 22,659 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 188.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

