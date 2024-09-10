Caprock Group LLC Acquires 2,721 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $176.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

