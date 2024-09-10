Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after buying an additional 246,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

