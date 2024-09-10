Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,354 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

