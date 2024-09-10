Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,351,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,518,000 after acquiring an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

