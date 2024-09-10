Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.