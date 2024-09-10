Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 314.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,095 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

