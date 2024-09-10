Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.95 and its 200 day moving average is $320.77. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

