Caprock Group LLC Buys 10,477 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 273.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $853,705.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $853,705.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,471.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,081 shares of company stock valued at $53,384,695 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

