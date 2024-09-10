Caprock Group LLC Buys 126,670 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126,670 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

