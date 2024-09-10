Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $18,782,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $371.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

