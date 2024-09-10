Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,815 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,922 shares of company stock worth $74,394,248 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

ABNB opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

