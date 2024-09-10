Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,118 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after acquiring an additional 727,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,568,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

