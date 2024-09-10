Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 33.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

