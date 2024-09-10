Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.