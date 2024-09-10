Caprock Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

