Caprock Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

