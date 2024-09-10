Caprock Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

