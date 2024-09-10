Caprock Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.57 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.39.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

