Caprock Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 240.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

HPE opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.