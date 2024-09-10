Caprock Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 175.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,204 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

